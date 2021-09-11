Arizona State Retirement System Sells 462 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

