Arizona State Retirement System Sells 535 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.