Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.