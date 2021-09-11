Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after buying an additional 523,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 188,799 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:APAM opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

