Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,124,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dustin A. Moskovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,433,600.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.93. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

