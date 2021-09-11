ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €680.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €644.25 ($757.94).

