ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has 4,000.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASOMY. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,040.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 3.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.