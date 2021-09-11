Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,915 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.