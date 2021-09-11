Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $275,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814,460 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 272,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.