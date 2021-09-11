AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,173 ($106.78) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,458.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,933.92. The company has a market capitalization of £126.61 billion and a PE ratio of 39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

