Atheios Market Cap Reaches $38,933.99 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $38,933.99 and approximately $190.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,854.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.14 or 0.07225820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.36 or 0.01394185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.00 or 0.00392386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00125721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.31 or 0.00551358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.80 or 0.00478873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00340394 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,440,884 coins and its circulating supply is 43,399,900 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

