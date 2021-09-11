Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Michael Robert Martin Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$179,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,412,351.01.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$528,957.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$85,050.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

