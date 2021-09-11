Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,952. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.87.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

