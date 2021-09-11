Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Increased to GBX 505 by Analysts at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AV. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AV traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 403.70 ($5.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,495,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a market cap of £15.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 403.10. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, insider George Culmer acquired 99,646 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Jim McConville acquired 6,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 107,267 shares of company stock worth $45,435,482.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.