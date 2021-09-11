AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.24 ($29.70).

Shares of CS opened at €23.23 ($27.32) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.93 and its 200-day moving average is €22.74. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

