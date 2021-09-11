AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

AXAHY opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. AXA has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.91.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

