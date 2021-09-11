B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.98.
BTO stock opened at C$4.65 on Friday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.63 and a twelve month high of C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.