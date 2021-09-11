Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,200 Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFL. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,489,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INFL opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

