Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $140.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

