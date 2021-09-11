Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $345.88 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $399.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.16 and a 200-day moving average of $371.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

