Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 34,448 shares.The stock last traded at $3.48 and had previously closed at $3.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

