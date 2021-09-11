Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 34,448 shares.The stock last traded at $3.48 and had previously closed at $3.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

