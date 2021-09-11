Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 40,514,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,463,383. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.