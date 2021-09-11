Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.