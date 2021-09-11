Barclays Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $79.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

