Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$83.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$86.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a na rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.02.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$78.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.98. The company has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

