Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fresnillo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.