Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

PageGroup stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

