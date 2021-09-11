Barclays Upgrades Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to “Overweight”

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. Hays has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

