Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $283.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 41.75 and a quick ratio of 41.50.

Battle North Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Battle North Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battle North Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.