Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.54. 348,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,751. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
