Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.54. 348,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,751. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

