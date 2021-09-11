Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.86 ($116.30).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW opened at €79.15 ($93.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.