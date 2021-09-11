Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) versus Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Financial Analysis

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 361,413.90 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -38.49 Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 31.24 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -6.09

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99% Precision BioSciences -45.88% -69.50% -22.93%

Risk and Volatility

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Beam Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50 Precision BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $119.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Beam Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

