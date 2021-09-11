Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after acquiring an additional 278,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after buying an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 152.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 243,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.