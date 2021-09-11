Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shares Gap Up to $56.96

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.96, but opened at $58.61. Belden shares last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 1,921 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Belden by 22.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 123,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Belden by 55.0% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 107,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

