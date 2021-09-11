Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,321 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 200.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 90.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 44,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

NYSE:UBER opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

