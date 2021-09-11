Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,987 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,941.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.29, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

