Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BNFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

