Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $748.25.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $858.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $773.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.02. ASML has a 12 month low of $351.09 and a 12 month high of $875.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.