Bernzott Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International makes up about 3.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $42,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.44. 176,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,516. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

