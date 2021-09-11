Bernzott Capital Advisors Takes $14.80 Million Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 716,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after buying an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,663,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after buying an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,064,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 65,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTN. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 220,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $951.82 million, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

