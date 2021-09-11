Bessemer Group Inc. Has $81,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

