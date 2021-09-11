Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 75.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $331,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

