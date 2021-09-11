BinaryX Market Capitalization Reaches $22.91 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $22.91 million and approximately $878,764.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $17.16 or 0.00037598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001784 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.01080969 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.