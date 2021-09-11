Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TECH. Argus boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.91.

TECH stock opened at $516.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $521.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,926 shares of company stock valued at $33,816,701. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,164,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $8,785,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 36.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

