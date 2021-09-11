bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Trading 0.3% Higher

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.28 and last traded at $133.28. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.50.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

