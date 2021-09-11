Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

