Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of BIREF stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
