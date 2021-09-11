BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0684 on Top Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00028851 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,891,821 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

