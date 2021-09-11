BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,607 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth $5,258,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 435,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 124.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.4%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

