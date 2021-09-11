BOLT (BOLT) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. BOLT has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $169,755.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00163052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.42 or 0.00738704 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

